Experts: Trump travel ban should go further

The American left and its allies in the media have exploded in protest over President Donald Trump’s selective travel ban on migrants from certain Islamic nations.

But some experts believe the main problem with the order is that it does not go far enough.

Phil Haney, a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security and the author of “See Something, Say Nothing,” aggressively defended the president’s actions in a recent appearance on the Sean Hannity podcast.

“There’s a reason some of these countries have been designated Special Interest Countries, we call them SICs,” he told Hannity. The veteran national security professional said U.S. Southern Command specifically identified extremists from these nations crossing the U.S. border in a 2015 intelligence report.

“What President Trump is doing … is well within constitutional and statute law, INA, Immigration and Naturalization Authority Law,” Haney said. “He is completely within his authority to do this, and it should have been done a long time ago.”

Haney told WND Trump’s selective ban is a “good start” and it would provide the federal government an opportunity to evaluate travel patterns to and from the seven nations designated – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

“At least three things we need to evaluate include why U.S. citizens and/or Lawful Permanent Residents are going to these countries, what they are doing there and how long they are staying,” Haney said. “Another important thing to determine is whether U.S. citizens, residents or foreign nations are using these countries as transit points to travel in and out of other locations in the region. As we have seen with travel patterns from America to Syria through Turkey, there may be other pathways that need to be identified.”

However, Haney argued terrorism is not the only threat posed by Muslim immigration.

He explained another danger posed by Muslim immigration is the importation of large-scale communities that oppose the American Constitution and wish to impose Islamic Shariah law. This “settlement jihad” could radically change the American way of life even more than a terrorist attack, Haney warned.

“As with the other Muslim countries in the region, all seven of these core countries support Shariah law, which has many points of conflict with the Constitution and with state and federal civil law,” Haney said. “We also know that when they come to America, immigrants from pro-Shariah countries do not leave Shariah law behind but bring it with them to their new home. Meanwhile, organizations such as the Assembly of Muslim Jurists of America openly promote Shariah law in America. The word Shariah is even in the AMJA’s name in Arabic. This violates Article VI of the U.S. Constitution and should be addressed sooner rather than later.”

There is some evidence the Trump administration itself is aware of the long-term dangers. According to the text of the Executive Order on “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” preventing the entry of migrants who have beliefs contrary to the Constitution is recognized as a vital American interest.

Part of it reads: “The United States cannot, and should not, admit those who do not support the Constitution, or those who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including ‘honor’ killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.”

Leo Hohmann, a veteran news reporter for WND and author of “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” agrees the demographic threat presented by Islam is ultimately even more dangerous than the threat of terrorism.

“National security is the short-term problem that needs to be addressed, and Trump is working on that first,” he said. “But the long-term problem is the demographic and cultural changes mass Muslim immigration brings to our country. This is what the Muslim Brotherhood refers to as ‘civilization jihad.’ They learned from the communists that ‘boring from within’ can be more effective over time than confronting the enemy militarily.

“The Brotherhood has worked its magic in this way brilliantly over the past 25 years. They have formed alliances with leftist organizations to accomplish this task. They have sneaked Islam into our school curricula, even as Christianity has been squeezed out, and they have turned our college campuses into hotbeds of anti-Israel activism. They have convinced our law enforcement agencies to back off from following the trails that lead to jihadism. And they have infiltrated our churches with deceptive talk about worshiping the ‘same God,’ when, in fact, Christianity has nothing in common with Islam spiritually. This is all meant to wear down our defenses to an ideology bent on domination and submission.”

Like Haney, Hohmann believes the selective travel ban is a “good start,” but he argues it fundamentally does not go far enough. He says it’s what President Trump does next that really matters.

“If this 120-day moratorium is used to really investigate how our visa system is being abused and how our refugee resettlement program has grown corrupt, then I believe Trump will implement the needed reforms,” he said. “The refugee program, for starters, should be pulled back from under the auspices of the United Nations and handled in-house by our own government. There is no reason that we, as a sovereign nation, should be letting the U.N. pick our refugees. The U.N. has proven itself time and again to be an anti-American organization and it is little wonder that the mix of refugees being sent to American shores is increasingly Muslim and less and less Christian.”

Trump’s selective travel ban has been criticized by left-wing journalists for supposedly favoring Christians. However, considering the dire threat Middle Eastern Christians face, Hohmann says Trump is simply reacting against the incredible anti-Christian bias of the United Nations and other institutions that constantly push for more immigration by Muslims.

“At the same time the Christian minorities in the Middle East were being brutalized by ISIS, the U.N. started sending more and more Muslims to the United States,” he charged. “That doesn’t even make logical sense. The E.U. and the U.S. State Department have both called what is happening to Christians in Iraq and Syria a ‘genocide,’ so why are less than 1 percent of the refugees the U.N. is sending us from Syria Christian? These are the types of questions the Trump administration needs to ask. When they find the answers, I feel confident many of the problems will trace back to the U.N.”

