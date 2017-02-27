'Fact-checker' calls true Trump claim 'mostly false'

One of the organizations profiled recently on a list of those “fact checker” organizations that really are supported by Democrats and largely do their bidding has set a new precedent for the “fake news” that’s been discussed so much lately.

PolitiFact actually concluded that while what President Donald Trump said on social media is correct, in fact, “the numbers check out,” his comments still remain “mostly false.”

Thomas Lifson at American Thinker concluded, “The left has always been tethered to fantasy, but is now at the stage of almost admitting it in public. The Marxist claims of ‘scientific socialism’ lasted for generations (and is indeed still believed in the fever swamps of the left), but PolitiFact, as wannabe watchdog of media accuracy, is beclowning itself in such a public manner that laughter is the only reasonable response.”

One of PolitiFact’s largest contributors is Clinton donor Alberto Ibarguen, president and CEO of the Knight Foundation. Ibarguen contributed $200,000 to the 8th annual Clinton Global Initiative University meeting in February 2015, Breitbart reported. The Knight Foundation also donated between $10,000 and $25,000 to the Clinton Foundation, Politico reported.

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson published an analysis that documented how PolitiFact made phone calls and sent a reporter to investigate whether Gov. Scott Walker actually “paid one dollar for” a sweater he bought at Kohl’s. PolitiFact later ruled Walker’s claim “true.”

And when Trump said Hillary Clinton wants “open borders,” PolitiFact deemed his statement “mostly false” – despite the fact that Clinton admitted as much in a private, paid speech to a Brazilian bank on May 16, 2013. “My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders,” she said at the time.

Alex Pfeiffer at the Daily Caller spotted PolitiFact’s latest antics.

“Politifact decided to fact-check one of President Donald Trump’s tweets Sunday and found that ‘the numbers check out.’ The fact-checking site then rated the tweet ‘mostly false,'” he explained.

Trump’s tweet was: “The media has not reported that the national debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo.”

Pfeiffer explained, “Politifact wrote: ‘The numbers check out. And in fact, the total public debt has dropped another $22 billion since the Gateway Pundit article published, according to data from the U.S. Department of Treasury.'”

It then quoted one of its own writers to confirm that the national debt fluctuates up and down.

Ultimately, the writer said, the debt accumulation will return.

WND’s sweeping story on the news-checkers that are “fake,” those with an open agenda politically or otherwise, were found to be run by a gamer, a Trump-hater, a sex-and-fetish blogger, a health-industry worker, groups with Democratic party ties, and others.

“The websites often show an obvious bias against conservative-leaning outlets. And many fail to include clear explanations of the criteria they use for determining whether a news site is legitimate. Other ‘experts’ offer little or no biographical information establishing their qualifications for making judgments about journalism quality,” the report said.

Among those in that category are Pigscast, the MediaBiasFactCheck, FakeNewsChecker, Snopes and others.

Regarding PolitiFact, the report explained, “Breitbart noted that PolitiFact pushed ‘fact checks’ to discredit Republicans while promoting stories that favored Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

“In an attempt to explain Hillary Clinton’s role in the sale of 25 percent of the United States’ uranium stockpile, Politifact ignored numerous key facts, downplayed other key facts, and ultimately made 13 errors in its analysis.”

