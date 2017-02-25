Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

President Trump invited Pope Francis to go for a short, relaxing ride on one of his boats.

As they were cruising slowly across the bay, a gust of wind blew the pope’s hat into the water.

Several of the pope’s assistants were frantically trying to fish the hat back into the boat with a pole and a net, but it was floating farther and farther away.

The president said, “I’ll get it guys,” and stepped over the rail of the boat.

He walked across the water and retrieved the hat.

The pope had a look of total amazement on his face when the president returned to the boat with his hat.

Later that evening, CNN ran the headline: “Trump Can’t Swim.”

