Fake news alert! 2 stories that just aren't true

I am a liberal, from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet. If I were queen, I would outlaw guns, boxing, football and soccer (soccer because often the ball is caught by someone’s head). However, when things are made up about what is going on to garner support from donors, my fairness meter kicks in.

Last week, there were two “fake news” stories that were not true. You might like or not like the Trump administration, but it is only right to be fair about what it is saying and doing.

The first area of concern is the LGBTQ “executive order” that the Trump administration says is not taking place. The news organizations said Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stopped it. It matters little. There was no executive order, and the White House said there would not be one. That has not stopped some of the organizations from staking out a position and saying it will take place. Here is what the Human Rights Campaign sent out this week:

“The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, responded to new media reports about a leaked License to Discriminate Executive Order that is being prepared by Donald Trump’s White House, less than 48 hours after they claimed to be supportive of the LGBTQ community. The leaked order – which would allow an unprecedented expansion of taxpayer-funded discrimination that could have broad implications on LGBTQ people – would be a direct contradiction of claims made earlier in the week order that Donald Trump would be an ally to the LGBTQ community. HRC has been raising concerns throughout the week and the White House may now be poised to move us backward. On Tuesday, HRC President Chad Griffin and other civil rights leaders gathered to warn against the threat of such an order. If this version is true this could represent another chilling attempt to go after LGBTQ people, federal employees, employees of federal contractors, and people served by federal programs funded with taxpayer dollars. The impacts extend to anybody in the LGBTQ community, women, minority religious communities and others. Let’s make one thing clear: the Human Rights Campaign will fight tooth-and-nail to protect the LGBTQ community, and protect its members from discrimination.”

With no executive order coming, this is just a fundraising attempt.

“Leaked documents” may just be an attempt to rile up the gay folk without any backing as to what is going to happen.

There have also been several articles calling Steve Bannon a “white supremacist.” Anyone who has interacted with Steve Bannon – and I have – knows that is not the truth. There are many things about which I disagree with him, but he is not as he has been portrayed in the media. The media need not paint Donald Trump unfairly. There are so many issues liberals like me can write and talk about that are in disagreement with the administration’s positions without having to make things up or report inaccurately.

There are positive things President Trump has done, such as visiting the family of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, a Navy SEAL. He took along Chris Coons, the junior Democratic senator from Delaware. The news media did report it, but would they have given a Democratic Party president more ink or more time in the electronic media?

The news media need to stop making molehills into mountains. This country is based on free exchange of ideas, including legitimate disagreements and discussion. We need to be fair in the press, and we need to hold President Trump and his people to the same standard as we held then-President Obama, no more, no less. Abiding by unequal standards is editorializing, even if an article is not “named” as an editorial. As we tell our interns, a news story may become slanted not because of what you put into it, but because of what you leave out.

For liberals, there is plenty to write and talk about without having to slant the news.

