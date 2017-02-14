Fake news: N.Y. Times pushes bogus Flynn tweet

(NEWSBUSTERS) — In another round of fake news, the New York Times on Tuesday quoted from a bogus Twitter account purporting to be from Mike Flynn, the general who resigned on Monday night as National Security Adviser.

In an article, the Times used a quote from “@GenMikeFlynn” asserting, “But if a scapegoat is what’s needed for this Administration to continue to take this great nation forward, I am proud to do my duty.”

This is a fake quote from a fake Twitter account. Appearing on CBS This Morning, Times journalist David Sanger pushed the tweet: “[Flynn] said himself in a Tweet this morning, that while he was responsible, there are others who are responsible, too.”