(CHICAGO TRIBUNE) In a shooting caught on Facebook Live, a 2-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were killed and a pregnant woman was wounded when a gunman opened fire as they drove down an alley in Lawndale on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

“Call 911! They killed him. … I have a bullet in my stomach,” the woman screams as she runs from the car and into a house in the 2300 block of South Kenneth Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

“Please, please, I can’t breathe,” she says. “Oh my God, please don’t, Lord, I can’t go. I can’t go.”