Fed-up cop blows whistle on immigrant crime

A Swedish police officer and senior investigator in the serious-crimes division is under internal investigation after taking to Facebook to describe his work week and the nationalities of those he has to deal with.

“Here we go; this is what I’ve handled from Monday-Friday this week: rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape, extortion, blackmail, assault, violence against police, threats to police, drug crime, drugs, crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and ill-treatment,” Officer Peter Springare posted.

“Suspected perpetrators: Ali Mohamad, Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed, Ali, again, again, again, Christoffer … what, is it true? Yes, a Swedish name sneaked its way in on the fringes of a drug-related crime, Mohammed, Mahmod Ali, again and again.

“Countries which represent all of the week’s crimes: Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown country, unknown country, Sweden. Half of the suspects, we can’t be sure because they don’t have any valid papers. Which in itself usually means that they’re lying about [their] nationality and identity,” he added.

Springare serves with the Örebro Police Department and has 47 years of law-enforcement experience. He is promising to continue posting weekly updates.

“What I will write here below is not politically correct. But I don’t care,” he said.

Springare has been charged with “racial agitation” by his department and an investigation is underway, reported the Local.

With over 19,000 Facebook shares, the officer’s original posting has even attracted the attention of Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who challenged the claim that Mideast immigrants were responsible for so much of the crime Springare was dealing with.

“I don’t know how it looks in Örebro, but from a broader perspective I find it very difficult to see that one hundred percent of police resources are taken up by crimes which are committed by immigrants. I have a very, very hard time accepting that picture, I want to state that it is wrong,” he told the newspaper Expressen.

The reaction of officials aside, Springare’s posting has struck a cord in Sweden, with many positive responses on Facebook.

“Peter. Thanks for you to tell me this like most Swedes already knew but, as the media and politicians deny us to know. Liars are revealed and are now completely naked,” wrote Axel Hultatorp.

“You’re the best Peter! I’m on your side!” cheered Gustav Wigforss.

Indeed, Springare was “bloombombed” Monday at his police station by supporters, reported the news website, Nyheter Idag, with the delivery of at least 60 bouquets of flowers addressed to the officer.