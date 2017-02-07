Feds working on getting better fingerprints

Fingerprints have been used for identification since ancient times, as they’ve been found on clay tablets from Babylon and tiles from Rome. They likely also were used as evidence in crime investigations then, historians believe.

Now they’re routinely used as passwords for high-tech devices, such as smartphones.

But now the government wants better fingerprints and to have its collection automated. It has launched a competition to encourage people to come up with ideas, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

It’s the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, inside the office of the director of national intelligence.

“The challenge aims to improve live and forensic biometric fingerprint recognition by improving biometric fingerprint collection and recognition systems,” the group announced recently.

The federal agency explained: “N2N fingerprints capture the entire fingerprint from the edge of one finger nail bed to the other. The existing N2N standard utilizes a trained human operator who holds and physically ‘rolls’ the subject’s fingerprints over a surface in order to capture the complete print. Slap (or plain) fingerprints, an alternative form of capture, utilize a single press method that does not require human operation.

“However, they only capture the parts of the finger touching the sensor, providing significantly less surface area and decreased matching performance for live and latent fingerprint recognition.”

The challenge, which will run in stages through the fall of 2017, will conclude with finalists coming to the Washington, D.C., area to test their ideas.

What the agency wants is “an automated … capture technology that can eliminate the need for human operators while collecting data that performs as good as or better than the traditional rolled biometric gold standard for matching other live collection or forensic fingerprints,” the group explained.

The “nail-to-nail” designation means that the new fingerprint systems need to collect identifiers not only where a thumb contacts the old-fashioned inkpad of movie lore.

The prints incorporate the thumb or finger on the surface, from one edge of the fingernail around to the other edge of the nail.

