(Irish News) A former heroin addict who fought back from the brink of suicide to become an endurance athlete has rowed his way into the record books.

Clean-living endurance athlete Gavan Hennigan (35) has become the fastest solo competitor in the history of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, dubbed the world’s toughest row.

He pulled into Antigua’s English Harbour after a punishing 3,000-mile journey across the ocean in a time of 49 days, 11 hours and 37 minutes.