'Four Chaplains Day' -- a different kind of courage

Feb. 3 is “Four Chaplains Day” in America by the unanimous resolution of the U.S. Congress in 1988 – so Americans might remember, honor and be inspired by the example of the four military chaplains who sacrificed their lives in World War II “so that others might live.”

On Feb. 3, 2017, the 74th anniversary of their deaths, American veterans’ organizations all across the country will be holding annual ceremonies honoring “The Immortal Four Chaplains.”

But will Americans generally honor and remember the Four Chaplains? Will the example of their lives be taught to our American children in their schools? Do most Americans, especially new Americans, the young and immigrants, even know who the Four Chaplains are and what they did?

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” instructs St. John in the Bible. The Immortal Four Chaplains lived and embodied that truth:

On Feb. 3, 1943, the Dorchester, a converted luxury cruise ship, was transporting Army troops to Greenland in World War II, escorted by three Coast Guard cutters and accompanied by two slow-moving freighters.

On board were some 900 troops and four chaplains, of diverse religions and backgrounds but of a common faith and commitment to serve God, country and all the troops, regardless of their religious beliefs, or non-belief.

The Four Chaplains are: Rev. George Fox (Methodist); Father John Washington (Roman Catholic); Jewish Rabbi Alexander Goode; and Rev. Clark Poling (Dutch Reformed).

At approximately 12:55 a.m., in the dead of a freezing night, the Dorchester was hit by a torpedo fired by German U-boat 233 in an area so infested with German submarines it was known as “Torpedo Junction.” The blast ripped a hole in the ship from below the waterline to the top deck.

The engine room was instantly flooded. Crewmen not scalded to death by steam escaping from broken pipes and the ship’s boiler drowned.

Hundreds of troops in the flooded lower compartments drowned, or washed out to the frigid waters, where most would die.

In less than a minute, the Dorchester listed on a 30-degree angle. Troops on deck searched for life jackets in panic, clung to rails and other handholds, saw overloaded lifeboats overturn in the turgid water, or leaped overboard as a last desperate hope for life. Many with life jackets drowned when the life preservers became water-logged.

Of the 900 troops and crew on board, two-thirds would ultimately die. Most of those who survived had lifelong infirmities and pain from their time in the icy waters.

Dorchester survivors told of the wild pandemonium on board when it was hit and began sinking. Many men had not slept in their clothes and life vests as ordered because of the heat in the crowded quarters below. There was panic, fear, terror – death was no abstraction but real, immediate, seemingly inescapable.

The Four Chaplains acted together to try bring some order to the chaos, to calm the panic of the troops, to alleviate their fear and terror, to pray with and for them, to help save their lives and souls.

The chaplains passed out life jackets, helping those too panicked to put them on correctly, until the awful moment arrived when there were no more life jackets to be given out. It was then that one of the most remarkable acts of heroism, courage, faith and love in American, and human, history took place:

Each of the Four Chaplains took off his life jacket and, knowing that act made death certain, put his life jacket on a soldier who didn’t have one, refusing to listen to any protest that they should not make such a sacrifice.

They continued to help the troops until the last moment.

Then, as the ship sank into the raging sea, the Four Chaplains linked hands and arms and could be seen and heard by the survivors praying together, even singing hymns, joined together in faith, love and unity as they sacrificed their lives so “that others might live.”

The few survivors testified to the selfless act of the Four Chaplains:

“The ship started sinking … and as I left the ship, I looked back and saw the chaplains … with their hands clasped, praying for the boys. They never made any attempt to save themselves, but they did try to save the others. I think their names should be on the list of ‘The Greatest Heroes’ of this war,” testified Grady L. Clark.

“I saw all four chaplains take off their life belts and give them to soldiers who had none. … The last I saw of them they were still praying, talking and preaching to the soldiers,” attested survivor Thomas W. Myers Jr.

“It is impressed clearly in my mind that these chaplains demonstrated unsurpassed courage and heroism when they willingly gave their life belts to four enlisted men, who, because of the utter confusion and disorder brought about by the torpedoing, had become hysterical. … They helped save the lives of many of the troops,” testified John F. Garey.

These testimonies, taken from author Dan Kurzman’s valuable book “No Greater Glory: The Four Immortal Chaplains and the Sinking of the Dorchester in World War II,” are but some of the sworn statements of grateful survivors upon which Congress awarded the Four Chaplains an unprecedented “Congressional Medal of Valor” in 1961.

Earlier, in 1944, they were awarded Purple Hearts and the Distinguished Service Cross. They did not receive the Medal of Honor because of restrictions limiting that medal to combatants. Veterans organizations have called on Congress to make an exception and award the Medal of Honor to the Four Chaplains.

At the dedication of the Chapel of the Four Chaplains in 1951, then-President Harry Truman said their sacrifice reflected the fact that “the unity of our country is a unity under God.”

“This interfaith shrine … will stand through long generations to teach Americans that as men can die heroically as brothers, so should they live together in mutual faith and good will,” President Truman said.

Ben Epstein, a Jewish survivor who often spoke to audiences about the Four Chaplains, was quoted by author Kurzman as describing the meaning of their sacrifice by putting a question to himself and, thereby, to all other Americans:

I ask myself, could I do it? Take my life preserver and give it to someone else? Absolutely not. I don’t think I could do it. I didn’t do it. And I ask you … how many of you could do it? And I don’t want an answer. That’s why I say their bravery, their heroism is beyond belief. That is one of the reasons why we must tell the world what these people did.

Retired Maj. Gen. Patrick H. Brady, a recipient of the Medal of Honor in the Vietnam War, is considered the most decorated living American veteran. But he defers to the Four Chaplains when it comes to bravery. Gen. Brady, an occasional columnist for WND.com and author of the Vietnam War memoir “Dead Men Flying: Victory in Viet Nam – The Legend of Dust-off: America’s Battlefield Angels” (WND Books), reflected on the heroism of the Four Chaplains in an interview:

“The heroism of the Four Chaplains, their courage, is on a different order. I, and others who have received the Medal of Honor and other decorations for bravery, did what we did in the heat of battle. That is one kind of courage,” Gen. Brady said.

“But what the Four Chaplains did was deliberate, thought out, willed. I fought in combat knowing I might die, but not wanting to die. They had the extraordinary, different kind of courage and heroism to do what they were doing knowing it meant death was certain – and they went ahead and did it, deliberately sacrificing their lives so others, those young troops, might live. I will always be in awe of them, the Four Chaplains,” concluded Gen. Brady.

So should we be all. May the God the Four Chaplains served forever embrace and keep them. May the country they served always remember, honor and be willing to emulate them in service to God and country.