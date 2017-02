(MEDIAITE) — Brenda Buttner, the host of Fox News’ Bulls & Bears, has passed away at 55. Her longtime colleague Neil Cavuto reported on the tragic news this afternoon with a moving, emotional tribute to his friend and colleague.

Buttner had been battling cancer for a while and received lots of well-wishes from fans on Twitter.

“Let it be known,” Cavuto said, “that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart.”