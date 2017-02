(CNSNEWS) — In a warning about the sinfulness of gay sex and the deceit in calling such acts “love,” Christian preacher Franklin Graham criticized a new Ad Council commercial filmed at the 2017 Pro Bowl and explained that the “NFL is trying to push homosexuality through” the pro-same-sex ad.

The ad, “Fans of Love/Love Has No Labels,” relies on the kiss cam at the Jan. 29 Pro Bowl to show various couples kissing each other or hugging, including two homosexual men and two lesbian women. The ad also posts screen graphics informing people that “love has no gender,” among other slogans.