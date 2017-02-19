Frats under fire for not allowing women, 'non-binaries'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A group at Yale plans to lobby the college administration to impose sanctions against campus fraternities — because they won’t allow women and “non-binary” students to become members.

Engender, a group created “to advocate for a more inclusive social environment on campus,” had worked out an arrangement last month with the frat Sigma Phi Epsilon to allow non-males to rush. However, SigEp refused membership to them — all women — citing “national regulations.”

The Yale Daily News reports that Engender co-director Will McGrew said his group will use of Title IX and “Yale’s policies on gender discrimination” to make its case.