Funeral directors trying to curtail 'funeral selfies'

(CBC) Funeral directors in Quebec are discussing how to educate people that taking selfies over a corpse and posting it to social media may be considered disrespectful in some families.

The president of the corporation of funeral directors of Quebec, Denis Desrochers, said the act of taking photos at a funeral isn’t new, but sharing those photos on social media is.

“There won’t be a ‘selfie police,'” he told Radio-Canada’s Gravel le Matin, but said that among Quebec funeral directors there is a debate over how to educate people about what is respectful behaviour at a funeral parlour.

“In many funeral parlours we have very clear rules around limiting selfies. Or we tell the public that the families don’t want selfies,” he said.