WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — A Whittier police officer was killed and another was wounded when they were fired upon while responding to a traffic accident Monday morning, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said a suspect rear-ended a couple of cars on Colima Road in the city’s Friendly Hills neighborhood at about 8 a.m.

The suspect then asked one of the drivers involved in the wreck to help push his car around the corner to Mar Vista Street.