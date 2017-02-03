GE, Boeing, Oracle form coalition to support GOP border tax

(Reuters) U.S. companies including major exporters General Electric Co (GE.N) and Boeing Co (BA.N) launched a coalition on Thursday to back a House Republican plan to tax all imports, saying the proposal would “support American jobs and American-made products.”

The group, comprised of more than 25 U.S. companies and dubbed the “American Made Coalition,” also includes Dow Chemical Co (DOW.N), Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N), Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), and Oracle Corp, the companies confirmed.

The group’s launch underscored a growing division in corporate America over the House Republican proposal that would cut corporate income tax to 20 percent from 35 percent, exclude export revenue from taxable income and impose the 20 percent tax on imports.