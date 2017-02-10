George Soros is destroying America

Re: “A novel idea: Revoke George Soros’ citizenship”

I have for years been trying to get Congress and the FBI to arrest George Soros and freeze his assets.

Soros is responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars of property damage through his organized riots in our country. He is MoveOn.org. He is behind the Ferguson riots. He is behind Baltimore, and he even admitted after the election in November 2016 that there would be 10 days of riots. He paid for and organized the riots after the election; he admitted it.

Soros is responsible for police officers being assaulted and killed. Soros should have all of his assets frozen and be forced to pay for the damage. His son, Alex, has been also behind this damage.

George Soros and his family are some of the most evil people in the world. Take him down, and take him out of this country.

Jim Dyment