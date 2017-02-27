German sailor beheaded by ISIS-linked terrorists

(FOX NEWS) A German sailor who had survived two months as a hostage of Somali pirates nearly a decade ago was beheaded in the Philippines by Islamic terrorists, a short video released Monday showed, after a deadline to pay the man’s ransom passed.

Jurgen Gustav Kantner’s beheading was the first murder of a hostage by the terror group Abu Sayyaf since two Canadians were killed in June. Officials said they had sketchy information Kantner was killed because he was sick, Reuters reported.

The brief video circulated Monday by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi websites, showed Kantner sitting in a grassy clearing and saying “Now he kill me” shortly before a masked militant beheaded him with a curved knife.