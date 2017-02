(DAILY MAIL) Two asylum seekers have been charged with molesting five girls between the ages of 12 to 14 at a German swimming pool.

A local police report from the Ratzeburg force states the suspects were two ‘southern-looking’ men who molested them under the water.

The men are 23 and 34 years old and are said to be asylum seekers living in Bad Oldesloe in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein.