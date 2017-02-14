Get more garden from your garden

Why we prep

Here’s another reason why you – and your friends and family – should prep: Presented without comment, the following two stories. If you’re at all interested, please read them in order and feel free to discuss them in the comment section below. I’ll wait before I get to the gardening stuff. Never, ever, accept refugees

Venezuela now leads U.S. asylum requests as crisis deepens Remember Ecclesiastes 1:9: “… there’s nothing new under the sun.” And that’s one of the reasons we prep.

So, in last week’s discussion of prepper gardening, it was soil and nutrients. Now let’s see: We’ve got our prepper garden plot on paper; the seeds are coming; we’ve talked to a local farmer and arranged to get 12 yards of aged manure and 12 yards of river-bottom sand. We’re also looking at a good-quality used rototiller or garden tractor. Not bad for mid-February. So what’s next?

I know I keep repeating this, but I’m not apologizing. Prepper garden. It’s important for everyone to understand this if your plan is to increase your self-sufficiency. You’re not a leisure gardener or a hobby gardener or a “going for the blue ribbon at the county fair” gardener. If you’re a prepper gardener, you’re a subsistence farmer; and that has to drive your plans and goals. The winding brick-lined paths between wide beds of flowers or decorative fountains aren’t for you. Bricks won’t reproduce and flowers are not calorie-intensive. A decorative garden is tai chi compared to your MMA prepper plot.

Therefore our next action in garden planning is taking that soil and seeds and placing them in our space in a way that maximizes their growing potential. Here are a few ideas about how to do that.

Beds. Your garden is a rectangle, so make your beds rectangular to maximize garden use. This is especially important if your garden space is limited. In the plan we developed in a previous article, our initial gardening area was 25 x 25 feet. Therefore our beds must fit that space. No matter how you decide to lay them out, make sure the beds themselves are no wider than twice the reach of your arm so you can weed from both sides. Having to climb into your bed to weed or water will compact your soil and can damage plants and roots.

So if we make our garden beds 2.5 feet wide and 21 feet long, we can put in five beds with a two-foot walkway of all sides of each bed, which gives us an effective gardening area of 267.5 square feet. Pretty good! … but not so fast. If we make those beds three feet wide and put in only four beds, we still end up with 252 square feet of effective gardening space, plus our walkways are now 2.5 feet wide – much friendlier for wheelbarrows and with very little loss of growing space. Try different arrangements on paper first; you might be surprised.

Going up. There are at least three ways to maximize per-bed production that I have used.

Mounding: If you make a flat garden bed three feet wide and plant seeds or seedlings six inches apart, you can get five plants across those three feet. But if you mound the soil so that it’s one foot high in the center, you can still plant six inches apart, but you’ll have eight plants instead of five. Mounds make a bunch of other things better as well. They make it so you don’t have to amend more soil than it takes to make the mounds. They make weed control easier. They make watering more efficient and improve soil drainage. And they make it easier to control for bugs. The only real drawback is they can be prone to spreading without a container.

Raised beds: I love raised beds. You can mound them as well, or just keep them flat, but they make watering easy, they make cleanup at the end of the season a breeze, and if you’re not as limber as you used to be, weeding and harvesting is a whole lot simpler. But don’t go crazy height-wise. If you look online you’ll see a lot of two or even three-foot-high raised beds. Since there are every few vegetable plants that require soil more than a foot deep, that’s a big waste of time, effort and materials for no improvement on return. Likewise, be selective in the materials you use to make a raised bed frame. Railroad ties are rugged and pretty, but at eight inches wide, they’ll add nearly a foot and a half of wasted space for each bed. Stick to lumber like 2x6s or even old metal roofing unless you’ve got garden space to spare. (And don’t get me started about hay bales!)

Trellises: If a plant can be trellised, do so. Vertical is your best friend space-wise. Plants such as beans and peas love to be trellised, as do some squashes and most tomatoes. Fruits like grapes need to be supported and all the cane berries do well with a trellis, although in the case of the berries you’ll need to either weave or tie the canes to the trellis manually. Note two precautions when using a trellis. One, a trellis, when covered in vegetative goodness, is also a sail; so make sure your trellis is up to resisting your local winds. And two, a full trellis is also an excellent sun-block, so place your trellises in that portion of the garden furthest from the sun so that it doesn’t shade your other crops.

Finally for today I want to address greenhouses.

Everyone loves greenhouses, but far too many people just don’t understand a greenhouse is only a tool. And for the prepper, it’s a pretty limited one.

A greenhouse only works in passive mode when the sun is shining on it. It can get toasty warm on a sunny-but-cold day; but when the sun sets and the temperature drops, the only way to keep the inside temperature from assuming the outside temperature is by either retaining heat or adding heat.

Most greenhouse walls have an R-value of bupkis. For example, a single pane of glass has an R-value of one, and even a16-mm triple-layered polycarbonate wall only provides an R-value of 2.5. (By comparison, common home wall insulation has an R-value of 19.) Unless you’re in the business of growing high-demand hothouse veggies, heating a greenhouse with fossil fuels or electricity is simply cost-prohibitive (and impossible in a grid-down situation).

So even though a greenhouse can add length to a growing season, I don’t use one. I start my longer-season plants in the house under grow-lights (and utilizing existing home heat) and buy seeds suitable for the shorter growing season here in my part of the American Redoubt.

Still, there are a few prepper-related ways to retain and even generate heat in a greenhouse. Check a few of them out here.

So that’s a wrap on this week. Next week we’ll end our mini-survey of prepper gardening with a look at water, the final part of the WWF (Warmth, Water, Fertilizer) mnemonic.

So finish that garden plan, read up some more on the seeds you’ll sow … and get prepared.