(EXPRESS) — ISLAMIC State militants in Egypt have threatened to increase attacks against Christians in the country, vowing to “liberate” Cairo, in a chilling new video.

Jihadists have increasingly targeted Egypt’s Coptic Christians in retaliation for their support of President Sisi.

Orthodox Copts make up about 10 per cent of Egypt’s 90 million people and are the Middle East’s largest Christian community.

In the 20-minute clip, the group singles out prominent Christian Egyptians, identifying the Coptic Pope and a number of wealthy businessmen as the group’s “favourite prey”.