Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A guy was meeting a friend at a restaurant, and as he walked in he noticed two pretty gals looking at him.

He heard one gal say to the other, “Nine.”

Feeling pleased with himself, he swaggered to the table and told his buddy the women had just rated him a nine out of ten.

“Sorry to burst your bubble,” said his friend, “but when I walked in they were speaking German.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND

Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of

the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



