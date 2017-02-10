GOP bill to fracture 'nutty' 9th Circuit Court

(The Blaze) As the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has just struck down Trump’s executive order on the travel ban, Republicans are simultaneously moving to pass a bill that will split the court up.

According to Fox News, Arizona Senators Jeff Flake and John McCain have introduced legislation that will take six states out of the court, and create a whole new 12th Circuit. According to Flake, the court is overburdened, bloated, and slow.

“It represents 20 percent of the population — and 40 percent of the land mass is in that jurisdiction. It’s just too big,” Flake told Fox News on Wednesday. “We have a bedrock principle of swift justice and if you live in Arizona or anywhere in the 9th Circuit, you just don’t have it.”