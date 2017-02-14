GOP seeks to repeal D.C. assisted-suicide law

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Republican lawmakers took the first step in a race against the clock to repeal legislation passed in Washington, D.C., that would authorize physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients who wish to die.

Invoking its seldom-used authority to markup D.C. legislation, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform voted 22 to 14 on Monday to send a resolution to the House floor that would block the Death with Dignity Act.

Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, Utah Republican, said laws passed locally are not often reviewed by Congress. But he said the physician-assisted suicide law is “important enough that our committee should have this markup here today.”