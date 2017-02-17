GOP strategist to run White House communications

(POLITICO) Republican strategist Mike Dubke has been picked to serve as White House communications director, a position the Trump administration struggled to fill since entering office a month ago, multiple sources confirmed to POLITICO.

The hire highlights the competing factions inhabiting the White House together. Dubke had not previously been a Trump supporter, which riled longtime loyalists to the president. Those people interpreted the move as a power play by chief of staff Reince Priebus,who is seen as stocking the White House with members of the mainstream establishment wing of the Republican party.