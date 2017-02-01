Got news fatigue? Adjust your media diet

(NEW YORK TIMES) — A cartoon circulating on social media captures the mood of many viewers and readers trying to cope with the current barrage of breaking news.

The cartoon, by David Sipress, shows a couple walking together, with the woman saying, “My desire to be well-informed is currently at odds with my desire to remain sane.”

It feels as if we are living in a Superconducting Super Collider of news, with information bombarding us at a head-spinning velocity. The result is a fatigue about the headlines — lately about politics — that has prompted some people to withdraw from the news, or curb their consumption of it.

Christian Livermore, an American writer living in St. Andrews, Scotland, said in an email that since the presidential election, she has been skimming instead of deeply reading the news.