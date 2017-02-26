'Great spiritual rewards' for keeping God's feasts

The Bible speaks of certain people who were able to “walk with God” in close communion.

It seems difficult to believe in the hectic modern world, where people run from one obligation to another at the expense of the most important things in their lives.

How can a person incorporate faith into everyday life? And how can a person truly live the way God intends?

Pastor Mark Biltz of El Shaddai Ministries, the man who discovered the “Blood Moons” phenomenon, lays out a program of total life reform in his newest book, “God’s Day Timer.” The key, he believes, is getting on the biblical calendar, “God’s calendar,” and observing the biblical feast days.

“Our spiritual life is totally strengthened when we walk with God just as Enoch did, along with Noah, Abraham and David as they walked with God,” Biltz told WND.

“In Amos 3:3 it asks, ‘If two can walk together unless they are in agreement.’ If we are to walk with God we must walk with Him in agreement. If I want to connect with someone in a different time zone, we need to be in agreement as to whose time zone we will choose. If you want to walk with God, you need to know when He goes on His walks!

Biltz said that “being on God’s calendar rather than the one the world offers allows us to reconnect with the Creator as never before!”

“There is no better way to energize your spiritual life than to make an actual connection with God according to His schedule!”

The Bible story is more miraculous and astounding than you could have imagined. See the incredible proof of the unchanging nature of God – and the exciting clues to what awaits at the end of days in “God’s Day Timer” by Mark Biltz, available as a book or documentary now in the WND Superstore.

However, the importance of following the biblical calendar and becoming knowledgeable about the feasts goes beyond one’s spiritual life. Biltz argues the biblical feasts provide an entirely new way of understanding the Bible.

“God ordained the feasts to be the appointed times when He would prophetically intersect human history,” he explained.

“For example, every year for 1,500 years before Yeshua (Jesus Christ) came, they would slay the Passover lamb on the 14th day of the first Hebrew month, Nisan. This is why Yeshua died on Passover, which is the 14th day of the first month. God even went into more detail as Yeshua was bound to the altar at 9 a.m., which is the same time the Passover lamb was bound to the altar. He died at 3 p.m., which is the same time as the evening sacrifice.”

Biltz argues knowledge of the biblical feasts allows one to appreciate the deeper patterns contained within the Bible and the full interconnectedness of God’s plan.

“God had King David write the funeral hymns to be sung 1,000 years later for the day when Messiah died,” Biltz said. “Every Passover the hymns that were sung were from the Psalms, which was their hymn book. The psalms that would be sung were known as the Hallel from Psalms 113-118. So when the New Testament said the disciples sang a hymn and went to the Mount of Olives, we know that last hymn was Psalm 118!”

Biltz also claims the feasts have critical prophetic and eschatological importance for the entire Christian world.

“Messiah died on Passover, He was buried on the Feast of Unleavened Bread, He rose on the Feast of First Fruits and the Holy Spirit was poured out on the Feast of Shavuot known as Pentecost,” Biltz marveled.

“When we read in Acts about this event, it states that it was the third hour of the day. That is the time of the morning sacrifice! Every one of the spring feasts were ‘dress rehearsals’ for the times when God would intersect human history, not only to the day but to the very hour!”

For that reason, Biltz urges anyone who believes the world is nearing the last days to immediately educate themselves on the biblical feasts.

“If Messiah fulfilled the spring feasts to the day of His first coming, He will fulfill the fall feasts at His second coming,” Biltz said. “If Christians are not on God’s calendar they will be caught unaware when these events occur!”

Pastor Biltz’s video presentation, “The Feasts of the Lord,” goes into more detail about each biblical feast, how it corresponds or will correspond with a major intervention by the Lord in human history and why Christians should be observing each one.

In the end, Biltz says the biblical feasts are not just “dress rehearsals” for the major events in history. They are preparation for God’s Kingdom on Earth when Biltz says the whole world will follow the biblical law. And as part of that, all people will be observing the biblical feasts.

“During the millennial reign, Jerusalem becomes the capital of the world and Jesus himself becomes the teacher of the Torah,” Biltz said.

“We find from Zechariah 14 that on that day when the Lord stands on the Mount of Olives and it splits in two at His arrival, the Lord will be King over all the earth. In verses 16-19, three times it mentions that representatives from all nations have to come to Jerusalem to keep the Feast of Tabernacles, and if not they receive the plague and no rain.

“We are now living in a time where we can rehearse what we will be doing in the future. We will be participating in the feasts and living by the biblical calendar. What a great opportunity to learn now what we will be doing during the millennial reign!”

Many Christians may find the idea of keeping the biblical, or Jewish, feasts strange or at least tangential to their faith. But ultimately, Biltz argues, the the biblical feasts and the calendar are central. After all, if God doesn’t change, then neither do the specific celebrations He wants His people to observe.

“If we truly believe God is the same yesterday, today and forever, we must acknowledge He would never change His calendar of divine appointments,” said Biltz. “God is not schizophrenic, saying His Divine appointments are good for 2,000 years, then done away with for 2,000 years, and then good again for the next 1,000 years. They are eternal and constant, just like He is.

“And we should rejoice. There are great rewards spiritually if we simply do what He asks, such as keeping His divine appointments!”

