(BBC News) Villagers dressed in fluorescent jackets are pointing hairdryers at cars to mimic police using speed cameras in a bid to deter fast drivers in Moray.

Residents of Hopeman fear someone could be seriously injured or killed by speeding drivers.

It follows concern about cars reaching speeds of up to 60mph as they travel through the area. There is a long straight leading out of the village.

Residents including children have now resorted to the hairdryers.