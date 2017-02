(INDEPENDENT) Someone has bid nearly $100,000 for a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that resembles Harambe, the slain gorilla.

The seller found the cheesy crisp in a bag of crisps, according to its description. It was then listed online, with bidding beginning at $11.99.

But it quickly shot up before bidding ended on Tuesday morning, finishing at $99,900 after receiving 132 bids.