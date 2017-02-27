High school cancels annual 'auction' of senior

(SACRAMENTO BEE) — John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento is abandoning an annual fundraising auction in which students pay for seniors to perform tasks after classmates said they consider the practice racially insensitive and “all-around wrong.”

Lamari Johnson, a senior and an African American, noted in her online petition that February is Black History Month and that her “ancestors fought for freedom, fought to not be enslaved, sold and separated from their family.”

She wrote that students were making jokes about it, saying, “ ‘Oh hey look. I just bought two slaves,’ which is not OK … Auctioning off a human is all-around wrong.”