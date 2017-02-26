High-school football player sentenced in sex assault case

(Associated Press) An Idaho judge has sentenced a high school football player to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service after prosecutors said he took part in a locker room sexual assault on a black football player in a small Idaho town.

District Court Judge Randy Stoker sentenced John R.K. Howard of Keller, Texas, on Friday. The Times-News (http://bit.ly/2l9aA6f ) reports that Stoker’s decision included granting a withheld judgment, which means the teen’s conviction could one day be dismissed.

Howard was originally charged with sexually assaulting his classmate with a coat hanger during the October 2015 incident at Dietrich High School. But in December, Howard pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child as part of a modified guilty plea — known as an Alford plea — in which he acknowledged he would be found guilty in a trial but maintained his innocence.

Howard, who is white, is the only accused assailant whose criminal case was handled in adult court. Two others faced charges in closed juvenile court; one of them has pleaded guilty.