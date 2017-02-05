Homeschool families sue NYC for reporting them to CPS

(The Federalist) New York City mother Tanya Acevedo received a home visit from Child Protective Services at 7 p.m. this winter. They were investigating her for “educational neglect” because she had legally withdrawn her child from the public system to homeschool.

After Tanya let them in, a CPS investigator insisted that they interview her child in private, and inspected their apartment, including a look inside Tanya’s refrigerator—standard practice for a home under investigation for “neglect.” The officer left Tanya with stern instructions to produce documents and her child the next day at the CPS office.

Tanya called the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) for help. After many calls navigating the New York Public School District’s bureaucracy—and another visit from CPS—her case was closed. She had followed all the applicable laws to withdraw her son from public schools and begin homeschooling. The school district had not recorded the paperwork she’d filed, so her son began accruing “absences” that eventually triggered the CPS investigation.