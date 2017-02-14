House conservatives fret GOP blowing Obamacare repeal

(POLITICO) House conservatives — anxious that the GOP’s effort to end Obamacare is getting bogged down in the fight over what a replacement should look like — are plotting a major push to repeal the law immediately without simultaneously approving an alternative.

The House Freedom Caucus and a number of Republican Study Committee members this week will urge Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and his lieutenants to forego their plan to add replacement provisions to a repeal bill, dubbed “repeal-plus.” Instead, they want to approve the same standalone repeal bill that Congress sent to President Barack Obama in 2016.

“Instead of continuing to spin our wheels, we need a starting place,” said Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker (R-N.C.) in a brief interview Monday evening. “What the Senate passed in October 2015 is the best starting place… Let’s get that on that on the books, then we can move quickly after that to put in replacement components.”