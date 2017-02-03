House members push for focus on Obamacare repeal

By Cameron Spencer

The GOP presidential race saw a lot of discussion about repealing and replacing Obamacare, the disastrous federal government health care decision takeover that was adopted by only Democrats early in Barack Obama’s tenure.

However, there’s been no concrete action in the two weeks of President Trump’s administration and, although it could be argued he’s been occupied with a lot of other issues, too, there are some who want to push for a new focus on repealing the law.

Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in a statement on Thursday, “Health care will be better and more affordable once Obamacare is repealed. We committed to the American people to repeal every tax, every mandate, the regulations, and to defund Planned Parenthood. That’s what the American people expect us to do – and they expect us to do it quickly.

“Therefore we strongly encourage Republican leadership on Capitol Hill to take up the Affordable Care Act repeal bill that already passed the House, the Senate, and went to President Obama’s desk in early 2016. There’s no reason we should put anything less on President Trump’s desk than we put on President Obama’s now that we know it will be signed into law. We strongly encourage that this bill be brought to the floor for consideration as soon as possible so we can begin undoing this law that is hurting American families.”

Here’s the help you’ll need to prepare your household for the realities of living under a centralized health-care system — order Dr. Lee Hieb’s “Surviving the Medical Meltdown: Your Guide to Living Through the Disaster of Obamacare”

The two were citing H.R. 3762, which repealed Obamacare through budget reconciliation in 2016, and asked for a floor vote.

Obama vetoed it back then.

But problems with Obamacare continue to get worse.

Higher costs, lack of options, longer wait times, physicians refusing to continue their practices resulting in a shortage of primary care doctors, and more.

“Before taxpayer-provided subsidies, premiums for a midlevel benchmark plan will increase an average of 25 percent across the 39 states served by the federally run online market, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Some states will see much bigger jumps, others less,” reported the Associated Press a few months ago.

CNBC said, “Obamacare deductibles are on the rise for 2017, along with monthly premiums.”

It said deductibles for the lowest tier will average a whopping $6,000 in 2017.

Bankrate.com surveyed 1,000 people where they found “a very significant minority of American households apparently don’t have the resources to pay money for emergencies” and only “57 percent made it out of 2015 financially unscathed.”

A study by Avalere Health discussed in Business Insider found in 2016 that seven states – Alaska, Alabama, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wyoming – had only one healthcare insurer because several like Blue Cross BlueShield, Aetna, and United Health have left the market exchanges due to the unsustainability.

In 2017, insurance carrier participation in the exchanges in all 50 states and the District of Columbia is supposed to decline even more – contributing to 50 percent of the healthcare market place only offering two or fewer plans.

Conditions like these have led to the increase in low-income families seeking government subsidies through enrollment in Medicaid, a move that is threatening several states as costs skyrocket.

Investor’s Business Daily explains that “Obamacare made an offer few states could refuse: Expand Medical eligibility to 138 percent poverty – including able-bodied, childless adults – and the federal government will cover 100 percent of the costs for three years.”

So 32 states signed up to expand Medicaid in their states, but enrollment far exceeded expectations and so did the costs.

The Foundation for Government Accountability found that “the 24 states that made enrollment projections before expanding their programs expected 5.5 million newly eligible people to sign up with Medicaid. The latest data available show that more than 11.5 million did so.”

Mass enrollment in Medicaid has consequentially led to a higher demand in medical services where patients are met with long waiting lines because of too few doctors.

During a Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia recently, public officials debated and questioned the best ways to dismantle the law as well as the consequences of not getting it quite right.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., said, “We’d better be sure that we’re prepared to live [with] the market we’ve created. That’s going to be called TrumpCare. Republicans will own that lock stock and barrel, and we’ll be judged in the election less than two years away.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., cautioned his fellow Republicans against any sort of “quick fix” for Obamacare once it’s repealed.

“We can do it rapidly but not a quick fix. We want a long-term solution that lowers costs.”

Republicans in both houses of Congress are insisting on getting things right.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says the correct decision is to “repeal and replace” Obamacare simultaneously. His bill keeps the two provisions in Obamacare regarding pre-existing conditions and the age limit, but also expands the healthcare market – increasing competition among insurers to ensure affordable healthcare.

Meadows’ spokesman Ben Williamson told WND the House Freedom Caucus, which Meadows leads, hasn’t picked a preferred course of action.

But he said, “The general principal here is that conservatives want to see the repeal language we passed in 2015 serve as the minimum (not the ceiling) for what we pass now.”

Here’s the help you’ll need to prepare your household for the realities of living under a centralized health-care system — order Dr. Lee Hieb’s “Surviving the Medical Meltdown: Your Guide to Living Through the Disaster of Obamacare”