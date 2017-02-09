Houston mayor: 'Mi casa es su casa'

(HOUSTON CHRONICLE) As the U.S. government and the Texas Legislature consider penalizing so-called “sanctuary cities” for undocumented immigrants, Mayor Sylvester Turner insists that Houston “will continue to be a welcoming city.”

On Tuesday, the Texas Legislature Senate approved Senate Bill 4, which would defund cities that do not comply with detention requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Gov. Greg Abbott has called the bill one of his priorities.

An executive order signed by President Trump in January would also cut federal money to “sanctuary cities” if local law-enforcement agencies do not comply with U.S. immigration requests.