(THE WRAP) — The King of All Media has found himself slapped with a potentially taxing lawsuit.

Howard Stern is being sued by a woman who claims that her personal and tax information were broadcast on Stern’s show.

In her suit, filed Monday in federal court in Massachusetts, Judith Barrigas claims that she was on the phone with the IRS service center in May 2015, talking through the potential misapplication of her tax refund, when Jimmy Forsythe, the IRS agent she was on the phone with, called Stern’s SiriusXM show on another line during their conversation.