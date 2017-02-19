'Hundreds of thousands' screened in hunt for IED components

Improvised explosive devices have been around for centuries, but they have become the weapon of choice for Muslim terrorists against U.S.-led coalition forces.

The cost to the United States has been thousands of lives and tens of thousands of injuries, often with limbs lost and bodies shattered.

Now, to supplement the use of armored vehicles to protect soldiers, the international police community has started a program to hunt down the chemicals used for the bombs and prevent their arrival at bomb-making plants, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

According to INTERPOL, the international police coalition, hundreds of thousands of passengers were screened for links to bomb components in a recent operation in Asia.

The project, Operation Chase III, is led by intelligence agents from several agencies who brought together nearly 450 law enforcement officials and representatives from a range of agencies, including customs and immigration.

It is supported by INTERPOL’s Chemical and Explosives Terrorism Prevention Unit as well as the National Central Bureaus in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

The organization said the operation “saw more than 400,000 searches conducted on individuals against INTERPOL’s databases containing information on criminals and stolen and lost travel documents, with the support of national liaison officers deployed to INTERPOL’s Liaison Office in Bangkok to assist national coordination teams on location.”

