ICE confirms murder, Amber Alert suspect previously deported

(WTIC) The Bridgeport man accused of killing his girlfriend and sparking an Amber Alert when he took off with their 6-year-old daughter, was previously deported, immigration officials said.

“Oscar Obedio Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, was issued a Final Order of Removal by an immigration judge on Oct. 29, 2013,” said spokesman Shawn Neudauer. “He was removed from the United States by ICE officers in Hartford, CT on Nov. 27, 2013. He has prior felony convictions from 2002 for assault and threatening, as well as several misdemeanor convictions. ICE has placed an immigration detainer with the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Police Department.”

Gov. Dan Malloy’s spokeswoman, Kelly Donnelly, issued a statement today regarding the incident between Hernandez and the ICE.