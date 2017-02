(KTVB) Faith healing, the practice of using prayer instead medicine for medical needs, has sparked controversy in Idaho over the last few years.

Idaho has laws that protects parents who choose faith healing from being charged with a crime if their child dies in a case where medical attention could have saved their life.

This is something that is talked about around the state when the Legislature convenes.

Democrat Rep. John Gannon has drafted a bill that aims at changing the current statute.