I'm tired of Republican tough-talk lies

Raise your hand if you thought those jelly-spine wastes of human flesh, the Republicans, were ever going to repeal Obamacare. No hands? I thought not. If you did raise your hand, you should have your head examined.

For as long as I can remember the GOP has been the party of tough talk … and disappointment. And as much as I hoped they would actually see the light and anger of their base, who foolishly continue to vote them into office, I knew in my heart of hearts that they would never have the courage to actually follow through with the promise to rid us of this disaster.

The Fiscal Times writes, “Instead of vowing to ‘repeal and replace’ Obamacare – a rallying cry that dates back to March 2010, shortly before President Obama signed his historic health care plan for uninsured Americans – many prominent Republicans are now promising to ‘repair and fix’ a program that is growing in popularity and now covers more than 20 million Americans.”

Knowing that the Fiscal Times is a leftist site, I’ll let go the line about Obamacare “growing in popularity.” It’s only popular to the leftist press and those in Washington who read and listen to the leftist press. Out here in the real world, it’s an unmitigated and absurdly unaffordable disaster.

But they are right about one thing. In 2010, the Republicans did win the House, thanks to the tea party movement and promises to fight Obama. Then, right on cue, the House leadership said, Gee – we wish we could do something, but without the Senate, we’re hamstrung. So we gave them the Senate, and the leadership of both bodies came back after the election and said, Gee – without the executive branch, we’re stuck.

Now they have the whole enchilada – and for all our effort, we are rewarded with more of the same crap: excuses and political double-talk.

Why is this surprising? After all we’ve been through with these worthless worms, we should expect nothing but bitter disappointment. Republican voters are like an abused spouse who, despite verbal and physical injury, just keeps going back. We hope that someway we can change them – that somehow they will magically grow a pair. But all they do is continue the abuse.

Remember how they were going to go to the mat to not raise the debt ceiling? Recall the promise that they would ensure that bills are debated and discussed in the public square by publishing the text online for at least three days before coming up for a vote in the House of Representatives. Remember how they were going break up large omnibus legislation – how they would advance one bill at a time to achieve transparency?

Recall the good old days when they said they would block funding for the implementation of Obamacare and use “every tool at our disposal to achieve full repeal of Obamacare.” Summon to mind a time when they vowed to “fight tooth and nail” against Obama’s executive amnesty actions, but then voting for the massive CRomnibus bill, which hidden in it was all the funding for the orders. Ahh – those indeed were the good old days. And no doubt, with a little effort, I could find another a dozen more times the Republicans have left us voters twisting in the wind.

The Fiscal Times reports that Republicans recently went to Philadelphia for a confab regarding Obamacare. I’m sure they chose it to be inspired by the founders who were locked in a hall for days in the sweltering heat to discuss and debate the birth of a nation. Not nearly as heady as repealing some phony health insurance law.

And after three days of discussion, the only thing they concluded is that they would “end up being blamed by millions of voters for the loss of their insurance coverage.” Not that the continuation of the law will ruin the American health-care system and lead to the lord and serf system they have in Europe. No – it’s only about them. How can they cover their own a–es.

So now with their newly minted mantra of “repair and fix” firmly established, the Republicans will hit the airwaves to convince us that repeal is just silly. The better solution will be “to repair the damage caused by Obamacare where we find the damage. We’re going to fix things; we’re going to repair things,” and shooting up the charts like a bullet: “We are going to have to do major repairs on the Affordable Care Act.”