Immigration sweeps and Trump's opus

Re: “State Dept. insider exposes refugee program as ‘full of fraud'”

What better way to a) make clear the U.S. is enforcing immigration laws, b) stimulate mass self-deportation of illegal aliens and c) thwart terrorists who infiltrate the ranks of refugees and illegal immigrants than for ICE to do a series of well-publicized arrests and sweeps of illegals?

President Trump knows this.

Trump is playing 3-D chess while his baffled reactionary critics play checkers. For those in the latter group who know what a book is, they’d best peruse Trump’s 1987 opus, “The Art of the Deal” for an understanding of how Trump uses opposing headwinds to sail to success.

