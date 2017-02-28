'In the Face of Evil' – $4.95 today only!

DEAL OF THE DAY

With the ascendency of Donald J. Trump to the U.S. presidency and the increasingly dangerous world facing him and his leadership team, no other figure comes close to serving as a perfect role model for dealing with absolute evil than President Ronald Reagan.

Today only, WND readers can get the powerful and highly acclaimed film documentary that shows exactly how Reagan defeated the great evil of his day – communism – when they get

“In the Face of Evil: Reagan’s War in Word and Deed” for only $4.95 – a monumental $21 discount off the regular $25.95 price!

“In the Face of Evil” is about a man and nation’s journey. This film is not a biography of Ronald Reagan, but a hard-hitting and penetrating look at leadership and moral courage. Based on Peter Schweizer’s acclaimed bestseller, “Reagan’s War,” this feature-length documentary film chronicles the brutal conflict between totalitarianism and freedom as seen through Ronald Reagan’s 40-year confrontation with communism.

Reagan’s visionary words from his first Inaugural address ring chillingly true in today’s unstable world: “When action is required to preserve our national security, we will act. We must act today in order to preserve tomorrow, and let there be no misunderstanding we are going to begin to act, beginning today.”

Ronald Reagan freed a billion slaves from their communist masters, and this is the story of that achievement – of one man’s triumph during the bloodiest and most barbaric century in mankind’s history: the 20th century.

“In the Face of Evil” details for the first time, with never-before-seen footage, the top-secret plans of Reagan and his inner circle – and their brick-by-brick takedown of the “Evil Empire.”

This remarkable one-of-a-kind 110-minute DVD includes the following extra special features:

A special introduction by Edwin Meese (former Reagan Administration cabinet member)

Five of Reagan’s most significant and moving speeches

20 of Reagan’s 3-minute radio addresses dated in the 1970s

Reagan’s greatest quotes accompanied by music with captivating images

Expanded Timeline of Evil

The original theatrical trailer

With today’s world mired in a new global conflict, “In the Face of Evil” is more relevant now than ever. As the 21st century’s great conflict between freedom and Islamic fascism plays out, the words and deeds of Ronald Reagan provide an invaluable lesson for how the U.S. – and the free world – must combat the forces of evil.

“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth …” – Ronald Reagan, 1964

“A brilliant effort … extremely well done.” – Rush Limbaugh

“An epic homage to Ronald Reagan and his war on communism.” – William Booth, “The Washington Post”

“A powerful reminder of what it means to stand up to evil. Parents, take your kids so that they will see what challenges America has faced in the past and how we met those challenges with toughness and success.” – Mark Davis, WBAP Radio

