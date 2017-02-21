Insider reveals 'what's happening' in immigrant-loving Sweden

“You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” proclaimed President Donald Trump during a Saturday rally in Florida. “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

While the president attracted ridicule for his use of the words “last night,” he was describing very real problems in Sweden.

The Scandinavian country of roughly 10 million people has taken in 650,000 asylum seekers in the past 15 years, including 163,000 in 2015 alone, according to Fox News.

As documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz revealed during a Friday appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (to which Trump alluded), that massive influx of refugees has been accompanied by an increase in violent crime.

Last month, the police chief for the city of Malmo wrote an open letter pleading for help reducing a rash of attempted murders, beatings and rapes. In addition to those crimes, Malmo also saw 48 hand grenade attacks in 2015 and 52 more in 2016. Roughly 32 percent of Malmo’s residents are migrants.

In November, the UK’s Express reported an average of three Swedish police officers per day were handing in their resignations. Sweden’s Police Association said it needed at least 200 new officers to regain control of the southeastern portion of the country. This came after National Police Commissioner Dan Eliasson had warned in February he would need an additional 4,100 officers and specialist staff to re-establish law and order in Sweden.

As of September 2016, there were 55 areas in Sweden considered “no-go zones,” where police refused to enter and enforce the law because crime was simply too far out of control. A report from Sweden’s National Criminal Investigation Service cited sex assaults, drug dealing and weapons possession among children as problematic incidents. Arson attacks, especially the torching of vehicles, have also become common in many Swedish cities.

Earlier this month, veteran police officer Peter Springare blew the whistle on the destructive effects mass immigration has had on Sweden.

He said the crimes he processed, including rape, assault, violence against police, drug trafficking and murder, were nearly always committed by someone named “Mohammed” or a variation of the name. The suspects were consistently natives of Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Afghanistan or Somalia.

Only days later, a second Swedish police officer, Tomas Åsenlöv, backed up Springare, claiming police had been told to cover up information about crimes committed by migrants.

WND spoke to an American contractor who has been a lawful permanent resident of Sweden for almost a decade. He said Sweden’s migrant crisis has devastated the country.

“Anybody who says that the immigration influx into Sweden of recent years has not had profoundly negative impacts on Swedish society is either ignorant or deliberately lying,” said the man, who asked to remain anonymous because of concerns over government retaliation and the criminalization of speech, even if it is factual. “I have witnessed the symptoms of the disaster firsthand on more occasions than I can count. Crime is exploding, rape is a normal fact of life now, Middle Eastern and African migrant men regularly harass women on the streets and the situation is quickly deteriorating.”

America is headed down a suicidal path – but it’s a subtle invasion, and not many Americans understand the full extent of the problem. Get all the details in Leo Hohmann’s brand new book “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad,” available now in hard copy or ebook at the WND Superstore.

He said only a few months ago five Afghans sodomized a young boy in the woods at knife-point. What’s more, gang rapes are broadcast on Facebook, and grenade attacks and car bombings are becoming more common.

“Gun shots and explosions, which were non-existent when I first came to peaceful Sweden in 2005, are now common,” the contractor said. “I can assure you 100 percent it is NOT Swedish people doing this. Some of my family members have been robbed multiple times in recent years. Flaming cars, dumpsters, schools and anything else that can be set on fire is no longer even newsworthy because it is such a common sight. Children get murdered on the streets now. Drug dealing and attacks and gang activity occur openly in ‘no-go zones’ in the big cities, and the media just lie about it as if we don’t have eyes.”

The man claimed he has spent time with Asian and Latin American immigrant friends in some of the dangerous areas of Swedish cities.

“What I have seen there is flagrant criminality, out in the open, with absolutely no consequences or even the slightest fear of consequences,” he revealed. “The police all know this. When the police do come in to those immigrant areas, they come in huge groups because they know they will be brutalized, pelted with rocks, bombed with fireworks, spit on and who knows what else and if they react there will be riots and other terror.”

He said even the native Swedes, who are naturally averse to voicing controversial opinions, are now discussing the reality of migrant crime with their families and friends – despite the real risk of prosecution or employer retaliation.

“Sweden is facing a crisis of enormous proportions, and no amount of fake media and politician denials can conceal it any longer to anybody who lives in Sweden,” he said. “We are being asked to stop believing our lying eyes, but eventually we have to face up to the facts.”

The United States, of course, has also seen copious amounts of migrant crime, as WND news editor Leo Hohmann details in his book, “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad.” However, Hohmann says the U.S. is not even close to Sweden’s level of dysfunction at this point.

“Sweden is a nation of 10 million people and now has close to two million Muslims,” Hohmann said. “We are a nation of 350 million and have 3.3 million Muslims. Sweden went full throttle into multiculturalism long before we did and as a much smaller country; they will reap the fruits of that more quickly than us.”

Pamela Geller, president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative and a leading critic of Islamic jihad, agreed America is not nearly as far along the road to national chaos as Sweden, but she warned it could be if the left obstructs Trump.

“Migrant crime in Sweden has become so rampant that Swedish members of Parliament have called for billions for the police to stop the Muslim migrant crime and rape epidemic,” Geller said. “In the U.S. it is not as bad, but if the leftist establishment continues to block Trump’s attempts to bring sanity to our immigration policies, Sweden’s present is our future.”

