Is the pope mixing it up again with Trump?

There just doesn’t seem to be any end to the disruption that Pope Francis imposes on faithful Catholics.

What now?

During his weekly general audience, while commenting on a variety of subjects, he expanded on the theme that Christians should be focused on building bridges with people and not building walls between them.

He went on to say firmly that in addition to not building walls, they can never say “I’ll make you pay for that. Never!” He said such statements “are not Christian.”

Was he mixing it up again with President Trump and our impasse with the Mexican government as to the situation on our border – or was he just commenting on a current international controversy?

It wasn’t too long ago, early in his campaign, that Donald Trump spoke out, saying he wanted a wall built on the border and Mexico would pay for it.

The reaction to that was explosive, both from the opposition and the supporters and in the media. In the explosion of words were those of Pope Francis.

It didn’t daunt Donald Trump. He was clear then that he wants a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and he wants Mexico to pay for it. He still says it now that he won the election.

Not surprisingly, Mexico says “uh-uh,” although former Mexican President Vicente Fox was blunter and more colorful, saying, “No way we’ll pay for your F-ing wall.”

Despite the obscenities, negotiations between the two countries continue about the issue, so it raises the question: What is the pope doing getting involved in these international issues?

He wasn’t asked, and it’s not his business.

He’s doing what he constantly does: interfering – some might say, spouting off – in areas in which he has no expertise and where he uses his religious position to try to influence politics.

This wasn’t the first time he took a hit at Donald Trump. When candidate Trump first raised the issue of a wall, Pope Francis pointedly said anyone who proposes a wall between peoples “is not a Christian.”

Now, of course, with the issue of who will pay for it in the headlines, he accuses Trump of “non-Christianity” again.

Keep in mind that this is the same man who famously made headlines (again) when he said, “Who am I to judge?” when asked about the issue of homosexual priests.

Apparently, he is not able “to judge” on that issue. But when Donald Trump wants to protect the U.S. border, the pope feels qualified to judge him for his Christianity.

Hypocrisy anyone?

Oh, I’m sorry. Am I being judgmental?

Then again, the pope is adept at name-calling. I have a list of more than 55 insulting names he has hurled at laymen and woman as well as clergy with whom he disagrees. A few: ideological, inflexible, superficial Christians; authoritarian; elites; little monsters; moralistic; childish; and many, many more.

So much for not judging.

The pope’s core issue is immigration and the Mexican people, as well as anyone else who crosses our southern border illegally.

He jumped feet-first into our immigration politics almost a year ago to the day. When on his trip to Mexico, he participated in a Catholic Mass in Cuidad Juarez at the border and helped distribute Holy Communion across the border and through the fence at that location.

The fact that individuals on both sides of the border are free to attend Mass and receive communion made no difference. It was all theater, intending to insinuate that certain people are prevented from attending Mass because of U.S. border laws. It was done for show and for PR, attempting to show Francis’ caring for the poor immigrants. And it did get him the headlines he wanted.

Pope Francis is proving to be quite adept at PR. Unfortunately, American Catholics are suckers for soppy PR.

An important aspect of Pope Francis’ dilemma was made clear last week at a theology conference at Boston College. Some 40 theologians from the Spanish-speaking world discussed the pontiff and his worldview and the future of “liberation theology.”

Yes, it’s back, although it never really disappeared. The situation now, according to the meeting and as reported in the Religion News Service, is that “preference for the poor” is the key to Frances’ beliefs and the movement today. They distanced themselves from the Marxist influence of the ’70s but underscore that the poor, refugees and borders are crucial problems.

Roberto Goizueta, a Boston theologian, called for a redefinition of “American” to include all the people of North and South America – a line that’s been heard for years from immigrant rights organizations.

He said we should see migrants “not as intruding foreigners but as ambassadors of Christ.”

What was that I said about soppy PR?

Just what is a good Catholic to do when the leader of the faith constantly imposes his own personal views into statements that are interpreted to define what lay people are to believe?

The problem is that the pontiff mixes politics with religion, and whether the faithful like what they hear, depends on their political views.

It has nothing to do with religion or with Catholicism. It’s all PR.

Never mind, what would Jesus do?

What would Jesus say?

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.

Media wishing to interview Barbara Simpson, please contact media@wnd.com.

