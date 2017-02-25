Israeli archaeologists find 1,800-year-old synagogue donor plaque

(The Tower)Archaeologists have discovered and restored a stone column with Hebrew inscriptions from an 1,800-year-old synagogue in the town of Peki’in in the western Galilee region, the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced this week.

The column was found as part of the Authority’s work on the ancient synagogue in Peki’in.

“The stone was found upside down in the building’s courtyard, and upon discovery of the inscriptions, archeologists from the IAA arrived at the site to examine the special find,” the IAA said in a statement Tuesday. “A preliminary analysis of the engravings suggests that these are dedicatory inscriptions honoring donors to the synagogue.”

Yoav Lerer of the IAA explained to The Jerusalem Post that the Talmud tells of numerous sages who lived in the area at the time, including Rabbi Shimon ben Zakai. While some doubt that modern Peki’in is the same Peki’in mentioned in the Talmud, Lerer said, “I believe that these inscriptions will add an important tier to our knowledge about the Jewish settlement in the village of Peki’in during the Roman and Byzantine periods.”