Jobs report lifts stocks as financials rise nearly 2%

(CNBC) U.S. equities traded higher on Friday, with financials rising around 2 percent, following a stronger-than-expected employment report.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped around 175 points — and hovered above 20,000 — with Goldman Sachs contributed the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent, with financials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.5 percent.

The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.8 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expected payrolls to grow by 175,000 with the unemployment rate holding steady.