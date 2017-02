(CNN)Joe and Jill Biden launched The Biden Foundation on Wednesday, telling supporters in a video that “as long as he has a breath in it” the former vice president will be working on issues that matter to him.

The foundation is an effort to further the work the Bidens did over eight years in the Obama administration and cement the former vice president’s more than four decade legacy in public life.

In the video posted to the foundation’s website, Biden says the endeavor will work specifically on violence against women by focusing on college campuses.