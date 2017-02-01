Journalist: Tolerate violence on 'racists' to stop Trump

(INFOWARS) — A video commentary published by the London Guardian makes the argument that violence against “racists” should be tolerated in order to stop Donald Trump.

The video features Nesrine Malik, a Sudanese journalist living in London, arguing that physical attacks on Trump supporters should not be condemned because his voters are bigots.

Physical violence to advance a political goal – more commonly known as terrorism – has been embraced by segments of the left in the aftermath of Richard Spencer – a leading “alt-right” figure – being punched in the face by an Antifa protester during the the inauguration last month in Washington DC.