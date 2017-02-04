Judge dismisses Melania's 'escort' suit against Daily Mail

(LawNewz) First Lady Melania Trump sued The Daily Mail and Maryland blogger Webster Tarpley after they each published stories with claims that Trump had worked as a paid escort in the past. Trump insists that this is flat out false and is accusing both Tarpley and the Mail of libel, and she sued both in Maryland federal court. Of course, there’s a problem with this, because The Daily Mail has little if anything to do with Maryland, so the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the lawsuit, according to Judge Sharon V. Burrell.

Judge Burrell wrote in a decision published on Wednesday that because neither Trump nor The Daily Mail‘s parent company, Mail Media, Inc. (MMI) is a resident of Maryland, she cannot rule on the case against them. On top of that, MMI had mentioned in court documents that they don’t even publish the MailOnline website that ran the story about the First Lady. MailOnline is published and owned by Associated Newspapers Ltd., a United Kingdom company with its principal office in New York, so even if Trump had sued them, Maryland still would not be the appropriate venue.