(USA TODAY) FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A federal judge in Denver blocked the Fort Collins ban on female toplessness Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote the ordinance — which mandates women will not knowingly expose their breasts in public — is rooted in discrimination against women.

“Thus, it perpetuates a stereotype engrained in our society that female breasts are primarily objects of sexual desire whereas male breasts are not,” Jackson wrote.